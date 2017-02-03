Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 12:00 am GMT+8

Police arrest 34 gangsters, seize firearms, drugs

Friday February 3, 2017
11:49 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Police arrested 34 gangsters in an operation recently, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said they also seized firearms, among them six pistols, a rifle and ammunition, in the ‘Op Cantas Khas’ operation.

Ten kilogrammes of drugs were also seized in the operation, he said in a post on his official Twitter account.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFFOC), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), he said.

Khalid conveyed his congratulations to the teams on their success.

In another development, Khalid said police had also seized 120kg of ganja with the arrest of two individuals at Sungai Petani (North) toll plaza in Kedah recently.

“Congratulations STING @PDRMsia! In a bid to combat drugs, managed to arrest two people at Sungai Petani (North) toll plaza, seized 120kg of ganja.#GoPDRMGo,” he tweeted today. — Bernama

