Police: Anti-redelineation protest was peaceful, all under control

Police personnel remain stationed at the Parliament bridge after the protesters dispersed around noon today, March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― The protest organised by electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 against the tabling of the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation report ended peacefully today without any arrests and injuries, said the police.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah said everything was under control despite a few minor incidents when some participants broke through the initial police barrier at the National Monument around 11am.

“We failed to control the crowd after they marched en masse through our barricade but we did not want to take drastic action against them.

“Most importantly we did not allow them to enter Parliament and both parties co-operated with one another to prevent untoward incidents,” he said to reporters at the sideline.

The 200-people crowd which had gathered at the Parliament bridge around 11.10am dispersed an hour later at 12.10pm after marching for 800m from the National Monument.

Shaharuddin said police would lodge a report against the organisers for failing to adhere to terms stipulated under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

Under PAA, organisers must submit a 10-day advance notice to the police prior to the planned gathering.

“We will wait for further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor for further action if additional offences were committed under the Act.

“We have identified the organisers involved and would be calling them up for statements for our investigations,” he said.

Around 400 police personnel from the Sentul Police Headquarters, Dang Wangi Police Headquarters and Federal Reserve Unit were roped in for the planned demonstration which began around 7am.