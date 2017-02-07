Police announce road closures ahead of Thaipusam celebrations

Helpers assist a Hindu devotee to put on a kavadi at the Batu Caves temple in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The police will close Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Kuching to public vehicles from 10pm today to facilitate the procession of the Thaipusam chariot, said Sentul police chief R. Munusamy.

He said the procession would begin at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Bandar and end at the Sri Subramaniyar Temple in Batu Caves.

Only vehicles of the police, the temples and Red Crescent Society as well as ambulances would be allowed to use the roads then, he said to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at the Sentul District Police headquarters here. — Bernama