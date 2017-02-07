Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 9:56 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Police announce road closures ahead of Thaipusam celebrations

Tuesday February 7, 2017
07:33 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The police will close Jalan Ipoh and Jalan Kuching to public vehicles from 10pm today to facilitate the procession of the Thaipusam chariot, said Sentul police chief R. Munusamy.

He said the procession would begin at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Bandar and end at the Sri Subramaniyar Temple in Batu Caves.

Only vehicles of the police, the temples and Red Crescent Society as well as ambulances would be allowed to use the roads then, he said to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at the Sentul District Police headquarters here. — Bernama

