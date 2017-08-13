Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Police: 16 men charged with becoming members of organised crime group

Sunday August 13, 2017
09:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penang exco Phee fails to challenge five-day remand in KedahPenang exco Phee fails to challenge five-day remand in Kedah

Iran beefing up its defence in response to US sanctionIran beefing up its defence in response to US sanction

PAS deputy president says doesn’t fully agree with 1MDBPAS deputy president says doesn’t fully agree with 1MDB

The Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his deathThe Edit: Elvis — idolised as ever on the 40th anniversary of his death

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 13 — Sixteen men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with being members of an organised crime group known as “Geng 35 Sungai Petani”.

The accused, aged 19 to 36 years, nodded after the charge was read out before Judge M. Vijayalakshmi.

However, no plea was recorded from all the accused.

They are M. Sayhisvaran, 19; S. Ganes Kumar, 24; G. Sethu, 27; P. Sritharan, 23; S. Mageswaran, 25; V. Karthik, 26; S. Nanthakumar, 35; S. Gunabalan, 23; T. Viveganath, 25; S. Thiyagu, 32, K. Sukumaran,  30; Muhammad Hafiz Abdullah, 30; Lee Choon Chuan, 36; S. S. Kesavan, 35; Y. Thibagar, 28,  and Y. Karthik, 25.

They were charged with being members of the organised crime group in the Kuala Muda district since Jan 1, 2015 until July 18, this year.

They are charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

All the accused were not allowed bail and Vijayalakshmi set Sept 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline