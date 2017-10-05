Pol sec under probe over fund misappropriation released on MACC bail

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — Political secretary to Human Resources Minister, Datuk Peter Runin was released today from an eight-day remand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into the misappropriation of funds allocated to the Skills Development Fund Corporation.

Magistrate Ainna Sherina Saipolamin allowed the 61-year-old man to be released with a MACC bail of RM30,000.

Runin is the fifth individual arrested by the MACC to assist in the investigations involving the fund misappropriation.

His remand order should end on Oct 7 but the investigations on him has been completed.

He was reportedly arrested after he was present at the MACC headquarters to give his statements at 12.30pm on Sept 27 and investigations were conducted under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Sept 13, the MACC detained four individuals for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth almost RM40 million which should be channelled to a skills corporation for training programmes purposes.

Those arrested were a chief executive with a ‘Datuk’ title, aged 58, a 34-year-old corporate secretary, a 32-year-old assistant finance officer, and a 38-year-old company director at several locations in the federal capital in a special MACC operation.

However these individuals were remanded on Sept 14 and were released on MACC bail. — Bernama