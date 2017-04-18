Pok Ceng — The first and only Chinese to join 150 year-old Gendang Besar D’Raja Kelantan ensemble

Yap Chong Sing (right) also known as Pok Ceng is the only Chinese member of the Gendang Besar D’Raja Kelantan ensemble. — Bernama picTUMPAT, April 18 — His Malay facial expression, coupled with the way he speaks the Kelantanese Malay dialect fluently certainly makes many to think that Pok Ceng is Malay.

The way his fingers move effortlessly on the flute, to the melody of various Kelantanese Malay traditional songs, not many would believe that Pok Ceng whose real name Yap Chong Sing, 63, is in fact a Chinese.

Due to his substantial talent in playing the flute, Pok Ceng was invited by the Gendang Besar D’Raja Kelantan ensemble to perform once a year during the ‘Puja Umur’ (birthday celebration) of the Sultan of Kelantan.

To make it even more remarkable, Pok Ceng is the only Chinese to play the traditional musical instrument with the ensemble since its inception 150 years ago.

Hailing from Kampung Paya Pasir, Wakaf Bharu here, Pok Ceng said he started playing flute around 1980 and was taught by a flutist known as Che Sahak Mualaf, a Chinese convert.

“At first I was just learning to play songs for silat performances only but around 1990, I was invited by a flutist in the Gendang Besar D’Raja Kelantan ensemble, Che Hussin Che Soh, 57, to joint him to practice traditional Malay songs dedicated to the Kelantan royalty.

“I learned to play special songs and practiced for more than two years before being officially accepted to join the ensemble in 1997, “ he told Bernama during a practice in Wakaf Tembesu, Berangan here.

Pok Ceng said among the special songs for the Kelantan royalty that he learned to play were ‘Raja Berangkat’, ‘Raja Bertabal’ and ‘Seri Istana.’ “The flutist is the heart of the group as we shape the rest of the performances. If the flutist is out of key, all other instruments would follow suit and the songs cannot be played perfectly, “ he said.

Pok Ceng said in the process of learning songs specifically related to the Kelantan royalty, each musician was not allowed to record songs rendered by their seniors but had to memorise them every time a practice session was held.

“This is to prevent the songs from going into the public domain because they are exclusive to the palace,” he said.

He said there were two types flutes enlisted namely Serunai Lagu Kasar and Serunai Lagu Menyanyi, use of which depended on the song.

“For songs exclusive for the palace, I use Serunai Lagu Kasar because the sound is more pronounced as compared to Serunai Lagu Menyanyi which is physically smaller and produces finer notes.

“Most of these flutes are made using ‘merbau’ or ‘rengas’ wood while the Nali (the part for blowing) is made using silver or copper,” he said.

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) retiree said each flutist must learn a technique called ‘Bagi Nafas’ (Giving Wind) whereby the instrument must be blown non-stop for several minutes, depending on the song played.

“This is the most important aspect for a flutist if he wants to master the instrument,” he said.

However, despite having served 20 years as a volunteer in the team, Pok Ceng will not be able to perform during the coronation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on April 24 because he has to look after his wife who is ill.

“However, I am not disappointed because I have trained several juniors to take over, and Che Hussin will be there on the day of the coronation,” he added.

Meanwhile, drummer Yaakob Yusof, 82, who has been the longest player with the team, said the flute was the most important element in traditional music performances.

“It will feel like walking on thorns (for the drummer) if the flute is not blown to the correct tempo,” said Yaakob, who learnt to play the drum since he was 13 from his father.

Fondly called Ayah Kob, Yaakob said he has been with the team for almost 70 years, since the 1940s during the rule of Almarhum Sultan Ismail ibni Sultan Muhammad IV.

Third generation drummer Yaakob was involved in the performances in conjunction with the coronation of the late Sultan Yahya Petra as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 1975.

The Gendang Besar D’Raja Kelantan ensemble will be performing during the coronation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Balairung Seri (Throne Room) , Istana Negara on April 24.

Sultan Muhammad V was elected as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong , succeeding Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who ended his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12 last year. — Bernama