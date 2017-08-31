Poem by PDRM touches spectators’ hearts at National Day celebration

The Royal Malaysia Police take part in the 60th National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A special performance by a group of officers and staff of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) during the 2017 National Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka today touched the hearts of the spectators.

For the first time, the Malaysian public was exposed to the sacrifices of the PDRM elite group known as the F Team, which began operating in 1971 before it was disbanded on May 1, 1995, with a membership of 164 to carry out secret operations against the enemies, especially communist terrorists.

Today, a pantomime performance was shown to the public of the team’s activities fighting against the communist terrorists, resulting in the death of some of its members.

The eight-minute meaningful and emotional performance ended with the reciting of a poetry titled Hanya Yang Berani (Only The Brave) — which bears the message of the sacrifices made to ensure that the nation continues to be independent.

The poetry was recited by Melaka Tengah district police Special Branch chief, ASP Mohamed Mahat and an officer at the Strategic Resources and Technology Department in Bukit Aman, Supt Rose Baini Kasim.

Among the verses of the poem:

Hanya yang berani, akan mengotakan janji dan sumpah setia

(Only the brave, will keep the promise and pledge of loyalty)

Hanya yang berani, menggadai nyawa dan air mata, membela nasib bangsa

​​​​​​​(Only the brave, sacrifice life and tears, champion the people’s lot)

Hanya yang berani, mempertahankan pertiwi untuk diwarisi kepada generasi muka

​​​​​​​(Only the brave, defend the motherland to be inherited by future generations)

Mohamed told Bernama that the poem was specially written for this year’s National Day celebration to introduce the F Team which was responsible for ending the communist insurgency in Malaysia, leading up to the signing of the Hadyai Peace Accord on Dec 2, 1989.

“I wrote this poem with the hope that it will arouse the patriotic spirit among our generation today,” he said.

On her part, Rose Baini said although the poetry recital was only for two minutes, it was very meaningful to her.

“Those two minutes were invaluable to me and more importantly, we could contribute something special to this country’s sacred day,” she said.

The F Team was formed in March 1971 and led by Datuk Leong Chee Woh. It comprised officers, Special Branch detectives and selected former communist terrorists.

Resulting from the role of the F Team, 48 communist terrorists were killed, 171 detained while 1,432 more who were involved in underground movement in the urban and rural areas were caught. — Bernama