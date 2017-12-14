Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Act to come into effect tomorrow

Thursday December 14, 2017
09:57 PM GMT+8

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the amendment to POCA 1959 included the use of electronic monitoring device (EMD) on persons under surveillance. — Bernama file picDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the amendment to POCA 1959 included the use of electronic monitoring device (EMD) on persons under surveillance. — Bernama file picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Act 2017 (POCAA) will come into effect tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the amendment to POCA 1959 (Act 297) was aimed at streamlining and improving the implementation and enforcement of the provision with regard to the use of electronic monitoring device (EMD) on persons under surveillance.

In line with the amendment, the Second Schedule of Act 297 has included new offences where the EMD could be used.

“This amendment will enable the police to take more effective preventive measures against those who commit offences listed under the amended Second Schedule,” Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, said in a statement here today.

He said under Section 22 of Act 297, the Prevention of Crime (Amendment of Second Schedule) Order 2017 and the Prevention of Crime (Amendment of Third Schedule) 2017 would also be enforced tomorrow.

At the launch of his book, ‘Poca: Nafas Baharu Banteras Jenayah’ (A New Lease on Crime Prevention) in August, Ahmad Zahid said the amendment was to implement the use of EMD on persons under surveillance and reduce the cost of placing detainees in prison, besides preventing recidivism among detainees and potential offenders from committing crimes. — Bernama

