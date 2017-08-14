PM’s aide: ‘Nothing to Hide’ mess a glimpse of Malaysia under Pakatan Harapan

Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad said the chaos at a forum by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party was a preview of the ‘disaster’ that could come from a Pakatan Harapan administration. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The chaos at a forum by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party was a preview of the “disaster” that could come from a Pakatan Harapan administration, said Datuk Seri Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad.

The prime minister’s press secretary also blamed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia entirely for the riot that broke out that yesterday’s forum, noting that the party was the only one involved.

Tengku Sarifuddin suggested that attendees became agitated when Dr Mahathir would not field questions on scandals from his administration despite billing his event as one where there was “Nothing to Hide”.

“If Pakatan is unable to even organise its own forums without chaos, we can only imagine what they would do to Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

“It is clear that it would be a disaster for the country if the DAP-led opposition assumed power at the next General Election.”

Allegations that Umno and BN were involved in the chaos were attempts to divert attention away from the internal turmoil in PPBM that led to the fracas, he added.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam yesterday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Three youths were reportedly remanded for four days in an investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection to rioting and possession of weapons.