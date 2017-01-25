PM’s aide challenges Kit Siang to formally reject DPM ambitions

Lim (left) has been fending off allegations that he entered a pact with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make Datuk Seri Mukhriz the prime minister and Lim his deputy in the event they oust the ruling Barisan Nasional in the general election. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — DAP's Lim Kit Siang must convince voters he will not become deputy prime minister should Pakatan Harapan win federal power, said Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad.

The press secretary to the prime minister said continued suspicions that the DAP parliamentary leader may assume the role was understandable as the party was the best represented in the opposition bench.

DAP's numerical advantage was also likely to remain after the next general election, said Tengku Sarifuddin who maintained this made the party the de facto leader of the Pakatan Harapan pact.

“Lim Kit Siang needs to come clean on this, as it is the right of Malaysians to know who they will be ruled by if they vote Pakatan,” Tengku Sarifuddin said in a statement.

“He must tell the people whether it is his political ambition to be the deputy prime minister, as confessed by Tun Mahathir on 19th January 2017.”

Lim has been fending off allegations that he entered a pact with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make Datuk Seri Mukhriz the prime minister and Lim his deputy in the event they oust the ruling Barisan Nasional in the general election.

The allegation made the news when former DAP vice chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim publicly made the claims.

Dr Mahathir complicated DAP’s denial when he conceded to the press that the party previously asked for the post of DPM.

Lim has initiated legal action against two newspapers over reports on Tunku Aziz's allegation, but has declined to sue the former DAP leader.

Tengku Sarifuddin also asked Lim today if the latter had approached former ally PAS for the support to assume the position.

“If it is otherwise, then Lim Kit Siang should make a statutory declaration, as Tunku Aziz suggested, stating that he will refuse to be deputy prime minister and minister of finance if the DAP-led Pakatan win the next general election,” he said.

“It is the people's right to know the truth of his limitless political ambitions so they can make an informed choice before voting.”