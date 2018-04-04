PM wishes athletes ‘all the best’ at Commonwealth Games

The Malaysian athletics team poses for a photo at KLIA2 before leaving for the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast April 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today wished “all the best” to the Malaysian athletes competing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia.

“All the best to the national contingent @myTeamMAS which will compete to seek glory for Malaysia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games #GC2018,” he posted on his official Twitter page.

Najib said he was confident the national contingent would be able to win more medals than in the previous games four years ago.

Malaysia are expected to deliver more than six gold medals at the games. In the Glasgow Games four years ago, Malaysia finished with a tally of six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.

The national contingent comprises 178 athletes and 95 officials. The games open today and will run until April 15.

Some 6,600 athletes and officials from 71 Commonwealth countries have gathered in the Gold Coast for the games which has the Carrara Stadium that can accommodate 35,000 spectators as the main venue. — Bernama