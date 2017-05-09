PM: Wesak a hallmark of Malaysian democracy

File picture shows a man offering prayers at the Mahindarama Buddhist temple on Wesak Day, in Penang May 21, 2016. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The Buddhist celebration of Wesak tomorrow will showcase the freedom of religion guaranteed to Malaysians, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today.

In a message on the eve of the festival to commemorate the birthday of Buddha, Najib said the day was also a celebration of the peace, service and recognition of common humanity that were universal to all Malaysians.

“It is also a day on which special efforts are made to bring happiness to others, especially the disadvantaged. That we care for the sick, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger no matter where they come from. That we should treat others as we would want to be treated.

“And we must uphold these important values because if we stay together and help each other, we will build a stronger and better Malaysia for all of us,” Najib said in a statement.

The prime minister further said the celebration was an opportunity for Malaysia to redouble efforts to build a better tomorrow for all the country.

Buddhists will celebrate Wesak Day tomorrow.