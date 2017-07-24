PM warns against making Tabung Haji ‘political capital’

Najib warned against making the pilgrimage fund a 'political capital'. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) should always be managed well as it is an important Malaysian institution, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today in a reminder.

The prime minister also warned against making the pilgrimage fund a “political capital”, explaining that it would affect those who benefit from it, especially the pilgrims.

"If TH is not managed properly and made into a political model. Who is to lose? This is our institution. Because of TH we have a lot of subsidies," Najib said during his speech before sending off Haj pilgrims today.

TH’s board of directors is chaired by Umno’s Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

The Pekan MP explained that TH has almost completely subsidised the pilgrimage cost by around RM9,570 per head, and has done it consistently for the past few years.

Najib also requested pilgrims to pray for the country when they are abroad and completing their pilgrimage.

"In our prayers, do also pray for our country Malaysia. Pray that Allah always gives us His blessings. Pray that the country would be peaceful, successful and always looked highly upon by all parties," he said.

Earlier this year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom admitted RM500 million in savings had been withdrawn by TH depositors throughout last year as they were influenced by various allegations hurled by the Opposition against the agency.