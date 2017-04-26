PM wants speedy probe into death of religious school student

Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a speedy investigation into the death of student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddaf. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a speedy investigation into the death of student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, who was reportedly assaulted by the assistant warden of the tahfiz school.

“I want a speedy investigation so that we know the cause of death and can take legal action if there is any wrongdoing,” he said in a post on Facebook and Twitter today.

Najib was saddened by the death of Mohamad Thaqif Amin and expressed his condolences to the family.

He said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki will represent him to funeral of the student.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, 11, died at 2.05pm today while undergoing treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also offered his condolences to the family of the student.

“My condolences to the family, I hope (Mohamad Thaqif Amin) is placed among the martyrs. Al Fatihah,” he tweeted.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin was admitted to HSI on April 19, following an injury in the leg two weeks ago, believed to have been assaulted by the assistant warden of his school.

An infection forced the amputation of both legs up to the thigh on Friday. The infection then spread to the right hand which was set for surgery this morning in order to save his life.

However, the surgery had to be postponed after Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s heart became unstable. — Bernama