PM wants companies to follow CIMB’s lead in women staff empowerment

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Speaks during the 'Jom Bersama PM' session in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called upon Malaysian companies including government-linked entities to follow CIMB’s lead in ensuring women empowerment in their respective workforces.

During CIMB’s International Women’s Day celebration today, Najib announced that the bank is introducing a new work-from-home policy for one day per week for female staff with young children on top of its other various human resource policies for staff wellbeing.

“First of all, in honour of motherhood, I would like to announce CIMB’s new work from home policy which will enable mothers with young children to work from home one day per week,” said Najib to the roar of approval from the crowd consisting of roughly 2,000 CIMB female staff.

The bank chaired by Najib’s brother, Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, also has other policies regarding women empowerment such as six months’ extended maternity leave without losing position and seniority, flexible working arrangements including reduced work days on a needs basis, as well as one-month paternity leave for first-time fathers, among others.

“We hope other organisations will follow suit and celebrate international women’s day. I agree we should celebrate women not just by saying we celebrate women but by really empowering women and ensuring they are in key positions in every facet of our society,” said Najib.

The event also saw CIMB Foundation announcing its partnership with the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) to nurture young Malaysian talent in the sport through the CIMB-MGF Gymnastics Development Programme.

Also launched by the prime minister, the partnership will see the group provide coaching allowance and equipment, as well as pay for international competitions and tournaments.

It will also assist MGF in scouting new talent from as young as four years of age and assist in grooming them for national status.

The foundation also awarded two of its foundation-supported squash athletes — S. Sivasangari and Ng Eian Yow — with a full three-year scholarship worth RM1.5 million for undergraduate studies.