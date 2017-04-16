PM visits former Terengganu Wanita Umno chief

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak oday visited ailing former Terengganu Wanita Umno chief Zaleha Long at her home in Terengganu. — Bernama picDUNGUN, April 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today visited ailing former Terengganu Wanita Umno chief Zaleha Long at her home in Kampung Molek here.

Najib arrived at the house at 1.30pm and spent about 20 minutes with Zaleha, 71, who is suffering from a stroke for the past four months.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, Besut Umno chief Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Hulu Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Jailani Johari and Dungun Umno chief Datuk Din Adam.

Meanwhile, Zaleha expressed her excitement and gratitude to the prime minister for his visit despite his tight schedule.

“I thought I was dreaming when I was told that the prime minister is coming to visit me today. I was so touched over the concern showed by our country’s top leader.

“May his concern and leadership will be emulated by other party leaders today,” said Zaleha who joined Umno during her 20s.

The mother of two also described the prime minister as a friendly person who would easily give his cooperation to Wanita Umno during her 40 years in the movement.

“I used to go to his office when he was the Defence Minister, then Deputy Prime Minister and now Prime Minister to discuss various issues relating to the party.

“I hope all quarters will stay united and continue supporting the leadership of Datuk Seri Najib as the prime minister, especially in view of the coming general election. Unity is very important,” she said.

For the record, Zaleha was the Dungun Wanita Umno chief from 1984 to 2008.

Between 1997 to 2000, she was the Terengganu Wanita Umno chief. — Bernama