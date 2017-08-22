PM urges grassroots leaders to fight ‘untruth’ on social media

Najib said the leaders at the grassroots who were closest to the people must remain efficient in these challenging times. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today urged leaders at the grassroots to play a bigger and more responsible role in disseminating the truth and correcting the negative perception of the people who he said were often confused by the opposition.

The Prime Minister said the opposition often manipulated facts and spread untruth through the social media so much so that the untruth was seen as the truth and the government often became the victim in this game of perception.

As such, he said, the leaders at the grassroots who were closest to the people – such as representatives of village development and security committees, federal village development and security committees and Orang Asli village development and security committees – should remain efficient in these challenging times.

“Tell the villagers not to be fooled by what they are fed on the social media. There is much untruth and many views on social media. Differentiate between opinions, facts and reality. That’s our duty today.

“It was different in the past, then there was no social media, and the role of village chiefs and village committee secretaries was not so heavy and complex as it is today. Today, the role is different. We must understand the new battlefield – social media – and know how to counter the war of perception and read the people’s mind,” he said when opening a convention of village committees and officiating the Anugerah Desa Perdana 2017 awards at the Putra World Trade Centre here. — Bernama