PM urges companies involved in MRT project to explore new market opportunities

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Razak speaks during the launch ceremony of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line second phase in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KAJANG, July 17 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak hopes local companies, including bumiputera companies involved in the Mass Rapid Tansit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) Line will use their experience of managing the project to explore new market opportunities.

The Prime Minister said the success of implementing the mega project had proven the companies involved were able to compete not only in the country but also at the international level.

“This project has been implemented using the expertise of Malaysian companies, including bumiputera companies, thus proving their capabilities.

“So what is necessary for us is when we implement mega projects such as this, is to gain as much experience and knowledge as possible. Use that knowledge and experience to explore other markets,” he said.

He said this when he was briefly interviewed by the master of ceremony as he arrived at the Kajang Stadium MRT station here from the Tun Razak Exchange underground station after launching the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line second phase at the underground station.

When asked on his experience riding on the MRT train from the Tun Razak Exchange underground station in the federal capital to the Kajang Stadium station, Najib said the 30-minute journey went smoothly and described it as a sweet experience.

“We can experience the significance of world class people’s infra facilities and this is not mere talk but has become a reality,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the project was the beginning of many more upcoming projects.

Also accompanying him were his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Cabinet ministers, MRT Corp chairman Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, who is also the Chief Secretary to the Government; and MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar.

Najib said he was deeply touched and pleased with the successful launch of the project, which according to him was the outcome of the collective efforts of all parties.

“In 2009, when I decided to give approval for the project, it was just on a piece of paper. But today after seven years, it has become a reality,” he said.

The Prime Minister also took pride that the mega project, which started with a slight delay in 2011, was completed earlier than scheduled and recorded a cost savings of RM2 billion from the initial targeted cost of RM23 billion.

The MRT SBK Line second phase comprises 19 stations, including seven underground ones.

The stations are Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni, Merdeka, Bukit Bintang, Tun Razak Exchange Centre, Cochrane, Maluri, Taman Pertama, Taman Midah, Taman Mutiara, Taman Connaught, Taman Suntex, Sri Raya, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Batu Sebelas Cheras, Bukit Dukung, Sungai Jernih, Stadium Kajang and Kajang. —Bernama