PM: Umno does not engage in politics of fear

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said only parties which did not have power and wanted to topple the government would engage in politics of fear. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPARIT, July 29 ― Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said Umno does not engage in politics of fear, but will always convince the people to continue to have confidence in the party for it to administer the country.

He said only parties which did not have power and wanted to topple the government would engage in politics of fear.

The Prime Minister said there were two dimensions in politics, namely the “politics of fear” and “politics of hope” where Umno, as the party in power, did not need to play “politics of fear” because by doing so, it would destroy the people’s hopes.

“We will be in disarray, disorganised, uncertain, aimless (if resorting to politics of fear), Umno will continue to give hope for the people because it has been proven that for the 60 years Umno has been in power, we are the party that has done a lot of deeds and brought changes to Malaysia,” he said when opening Parit Umno delegates conference here today.

Also present were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, who is also Perak Umno liaison committe chairman and Parit Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Zaim Abu Hasan.

Najib said the people had a choice to either opt for the DAP-led opposition or continue to remain with Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN).

He also touched on the 51-kilometre Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project, saying that would indirectly spur the rural economy.

“There are questions as to why I made the allocation for the Klang Valley. Let me explain, when we carry out projects in Kuala Lumpur, it boosts our economy. When the economy grows, the country’s revenue will increase.

“When the is more revenue, we channel it to the rural areas also,” he said.

His advice to Umno members in Parit was for them to carry out activities to enhance the people’s support for BN and retain Umno’s win in Parit in the coming general election.

He also approved a RM3 million allocation for repair of houses in the Parit constituency and an application for 3,100 hectares of padi fields in Parit to come under the Seberang Perak Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA).

The prime minister also agreed to provide an allocation for repair of the nine-kilometre long Jalan Parit-Siputeh. ― Bernama