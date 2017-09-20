PM thanks Malaysians for Budget submissions, vows to weigh all carefully

Najib previously called for public suggestions on the federal budget for 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysians sent nearly 14,000 suggestions for Datuk Seri Najib Razak's consideration when preparing Budget 2018.

The prime minister and finance minister revealed this in a blog post today.

“Based on a preliminary reading, I found that employment, living costs, education, taxation, business and finance as well as transportation and infrastructure to be the hot topics this time around, illustrating the public's priorities today,” he wrote on his blog.

“I am happy that many took the opportunity to share with me their challenges, and to offer suggestions to be considered when forming Budget 2018.”

Najib previously called for public suggestions on the federal budget for 2018.

He said further in his blog post that the government will endeavour to give the suggestions the proper consideration.

Putrajaya customarily tables its annual spending plan during the October parliamentary meeting.