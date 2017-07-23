PM thanks Malaysians for birthday greetings

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he is deeply touched by the greetings and prayers of Malaysians in conjunction with his 64th birthday today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is deeply touched by the greetings and prayers of Malaysians in conjunction with his 64th birthday anniversary today.

“Thank you for the kind thought, happy birthday greetings and prayers from you all. I am deeply touched. May we all be blessed,” he said through Twitter.

Netizens, Cabinet ministers and members of parliament used Twitter and Facebook to congratulate the prime minister.

Najib, who was born on July 23, 1953 in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, is the eldest son of second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and Tun Rahah Mohd Noah.

The birthday anniversary was celebrated with Felda settlers at ‘Ekspresi Felda Negaraku Malaysia’ programme in conjunction with National Felda Settlers Day at Dataran Putrajaya today. — Bernama