PM slams Opposition over ‘empty talk’ on development

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says the Opposition allegations are ‘nothing more than empty words’ and they ‘pretended not to see’ the development brought by the government. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today refuted allegations by the Opposition that the government he leads as the Prime Minister has not implemented any development over the past seven years.

In a post on his official blog, Najib said the Opposition allegations were “nothing more than empty words” and they “pretended not to see” the development brought by the government.

He said his administration had implemented a diversity of development programmes that had created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“Much infrastructure development has been carried out in the seven years of my administration, and this has been a continuous catalyst for the national economy.

“I wish to tell the Opposition not to be narrow-minded and ignorant,” said Najib, criticising the Opposition for deliberately comparing him with past leaders.

The Prime Minister cited some of the large-scale economy-catalyst projects implemented by his administration as the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), East Coast Expressway 3, Pan Borneo Highway, Light Rail Transit (LRT) 2 and 3 and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah Bridge.

“Projects such as these are important to stimulate the economy in the surrounding areas and bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas,” he said.

He said the government was also implementing the Iskandar Malaysia regional development, Rapid Pengerang, Danga Waterfront, Tun Razak Exchange, Bandar Malaysia and KL118 that is to become the tallest building in Malaysia.

At the international level, Najib said, Malaysia was developing projects such as the Battersea development, an iconic landmark in London.

“Strangely, some people say not a single pillar has been erected in the case of buildings such as the Tun Razak Exchange and KL118. I suggest that they go and see for themselves at the construction sites instead of hurling accusations and embarrassing themselves.

“See for yourself on the Internet the Battersea project that has raised the image of the country,” he said. ― Bernama