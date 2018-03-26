PM says won’t risk country’s future by making ‘sweet promises’

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks before the launch of the Bukit Katil Barisan Nasional (BN) Election Machinery in Bukit Katil, Melaka March 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JITRA, March 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has given assurance that he will never risk the country’s future by making sweet promises without proper plans to develop the country.

He said this was because as the prime minister, he was carrying the hope of approximately 30 million people in the country who wanted the government to bring the nation to greater heights in the future.

“I will not bring you into a situation where I would risk our country’s future by making sweet promises or giving “dedak” (animal feed) to the people because I know I have a huge responsibility.”

Najib, who is also Umno president, said this at the People’s Feast and a meet-up session with Kubang Pasu Umno at Dewan Wawasan, here tonight.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Kubang Pasu Umno chief Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum and former Menteri Besar Tan Sri Osman Aroff. — Bernama