PM says pig bristle seizures hasty; Chinese group says mutual understanding fragile

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believes moderation is key to living in peace and harmony. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Authorities should advised traders to properly label brushes with pig bristles instead of seizing these hastily, said the prime minister.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he is committed to continue the good work of the country's forefathers who believed moderation is key to living in peace and harmony.

“I understand the issue with the paintbrushes with pig bristles but we cannot simply confiscate and compound the traders.

“We are living in a multiracial society, we have to respect other races in this country. What the ministry can do is advise traders to properly label these paintbrushes,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star.

Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president Tan Sri Fang Tian Xing similarly said the authorities should not have made the seizures without first advising traders, but expressed hope that there would be a uniform label for brushes made of pig bristles.

“On the other hand, the pig bristle brushes have always existed in our country, the products also have proof of origins and components, there has been no issue for decades, the sudden raising of this and crackdown this time was unforeseen.

“Looking at it from another layer, this incident seems to indicate that in our multiracial and multifaith country, the understanding and awareness of moderation among all citizens is still at a fragile stage,” he was quoted saying on Friday by local daily Sin Chew Daily.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry had on Friday issued a letter to Malaysian Hardware Wholesalers Association, informing the latter that traders have to separate products with pig or dog components from other products and label them as “Made from pig” or “Made from dog” or with other similar tagging in accordance with a 2013 order that came into effect on February 1, 2014.

The order is the Trade Descriptions Order (Goods Made of Any Part of Pig or Dog) 2013, which was used for the raids.

Local newspapers today reported several industry groups as saying that their members would comply with the directive to label products made using pig components.

According to local daily Berita Harian, Malaysian Hardware Wholesalers Association chief executive Low Cheng Ho said association members have been informed of the ministry's directive, but expressed disappointment over how the use of pig bristles in brushes had turned into a controversy.

“I acknowledge most of the brushes in the market such as paint brushes and cosmetics use pig bristles.

“However, for now there is no alternative for such products because there are only brushes using pig bristles in the market.

“If it is not sold, what will consumers use? If there is an alternative, we have no problems because all traders respect the rules and racial harmony in this country,” he was quoted saying.

After a nationwide crackdown where over RM10,000 worth of brushes suspected to be made from pig bristles were seized, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said he has ordered enforcement officials to stop the raids and instead educate traders on labelling their products.

Noting that many traders were unaware of local laws requiring separation of pig-derived products, Hamzah said all the seized brushes will be returned over the coming weeks, adding that it was sufficient for traders to label their products as having been made from animal parts.