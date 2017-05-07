Last updated -- GMT+8

PM says patriotic spirit must be omnipresent in each Malaysian

Sunday May 7, 2017
01:23 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says if love for the nation and willingness to sacrifice to defend the country were deep-rooted in the hearts of all Malaysians, no one would dare to challenge the country's sovereignty. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Najib Razak says if love for the nation and willingness to sacrifice to defend the country were deep-rooted in the hearts of all Malaysians, no one would dare to challenge the country's sovereignty. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSANDAKAN, May 7 ― The patriotic spirit and willingness to do whatever it takes to  defend the sovereignty of the country must be omnipresent in each Malaysian, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said if love for the nation and willingness to sacrifice to defend the country were deep-rooted in the hearts of all Malaysians, no one would dare to challenge the country's sovereignty.

“We know that if have the patriotic spirit, out nation will  forge ahead because no enemy whether internal of external will dare to do anything to damage it or try to topple the government that has been duly elected by the people.” he said.

Najib  said this when officiating the “Ekspresi Negaraku” programme at Padang Perbandaran Sandakan here today. Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He reminded the people on the danger posed by  “wolves in sheep's clothing” among Malaysians saying Malaysian security forces personnel suffered because of this during the intrusion into Sabah by Sulu militants in 2013. ― Bernama

