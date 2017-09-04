PM says needs two-thirds majority to pass unilateral child conversion ban

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks during the National Woman’s Day 2017 event at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur on September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Putrajaya needs to amend the Federal Constitution to push for a ban on unilateral child conversion but would need a two-thirds majority vote in the Dewan Rakyat to do so, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Speaking at a Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) dialogue session with women here, Najib said his administration is bound by the Constitution despite calls for the ban, that was dropped from the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill passed recently.

“We need maturity to amend the Constitution and a two-thirds majority. I don’t have a two-thirds majority,” Najib said.

The chairman of the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional said Putrajaya’s failure to push for the amendment is not for a “lack of trying”.

The Federal Constitution states that a child can be converted with the consent of a “parent”, which is then mentioned as “father or mother” in the Bahasa Malaysia version.

However, the semantics of the constitution’s spirit has been subject to debate, with some arguing that the word parent refers to both parents and not just one.

