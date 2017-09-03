Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM says Malaysia echoes UN’s call for Myanmar’s security forces to seek solution on crisis in Rakhine

Sunday September 3, 2017
12:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Nike’s women’s only footwearThe Edit: Nike’s women’s only footwear

The Edit: Wackiest inventions at IFAThe Edit: Wackiest inventions at IFA

The Edit: Making embroidery coolThe Edit: Making embroidery cool

The Edit: The ‘honesty’ app taking the internet by stormThe Edit: The ‘honesty’ app taking the internet by storm

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks at a news conference in this file picture. ― Bernama picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks at a news conference in this file picture. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia echoes the call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Myanmar’s security forces to seek holistic approaches towards addressing the crisis in the Rakhine state.

“We urge for calm and restraint. The dire situation facing our Rohingya brothers and sisters must be alleviated for the good of Myanmar and of the region,” he said in his Twitter & Facebook, today.

On Friday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported that the UN Secretary-General had expressed deep concern over reports of excessive use of force during operations conducted by Myanmar’s security forces in Rakhine State and urged restraint and calm to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

The report said that the Myanmar crackdown came after last week’s attacks on Myanmar’s security forces by Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority living on the western coast of the Buddhist nation. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline