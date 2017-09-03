PM says Malaysia echoes UN’s call for Myanmar’s security forces to seek solution on crisis in Rakhine

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks at a news conference in this file picture. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia echoes the call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Myanmar’s security forces to seek holistic approaches towards addressing the crisis in the Rakhine state.

“We urge for calm and restraint. The dire situation facing our Rohingya brothers and sisters must be alleviated for the good of Myanmar and of the region,” he said in his Twitter & Facebook, today.

On Friday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported that the UN Secretary-General had expressed deep concern over reports of excessive use of force during operations conducted by Myanmar’s security forces in Rakhine State and urged restraint and calm to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

The report said that the Myanmar crackdown came after last week’s attacks on Myanmar’s security forces by Rohingyas, a Muslim ethnic minority living on the western coast of the Buddhist nation. — Bernama