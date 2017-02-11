PM says Kit Siang is de facto Opposition leader

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says DAP should not hide the fact that it is calling the shots in Pakatan Harapan, pointing to their federal seats tally as proof that the predominantly Chinese party ruled the pact. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak repeated today that the DAP is the Opposition's leading party, and that its veteran leader Lim Kit Siang is the bloc's de facto chief.

The Umno president said the party should not hide the fact that it is calling the shots in Pakatan Harapan, pointing to their federal seats tally as proof that the predominantly Chinese party ruled the pact.

Najib made the comment through a Twitter posting earlier this evening.

“Lim Kit Siang is Pakatan's de facto leader. DAP should stop trying to hide it. Voters know DAP has most Opposition seats & LKS (Lim Kit Siang) calls the shots,” he wrote.

It is uncertain as to what prompted Najib to make the comment but this is not the first time he has done so.

During Umno's annual general assembly last year he said there will be “extreme liberalism” if opposition party DAP comes into power.

The Pekan MP said the social democrat party will also spread “dangerous” secular ideologies if it governs the country.

“If the country falls into the hands of DAP who practise extreme liberalism and dangerous secular understanding, our rights and special position will be eroded,” he said during the Umno general assembly.

Najib, however, did not elaborate what “extreme liberalism” entails.

Observers believe the esclated criticism against DAP is a sign that elections is near.

The Umno president, during the assembly, had indicated that the 14th general election could be held anytime soon.

He has since instructed the party machinery to be prepared at all times.