PM says Ahmad Zahid recommended Hishammuddin for new portfolio

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was appointed as Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister's Department on Wednesday. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 ― The appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister's Department was on the recommendation of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib said the matter was discussed with Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, for months before he announced the appointment on Wednesday.

“That's why I want to say this, let there be no parties trying to pit Datuk (Seri) Hisham (Hishammuddin) against and Datuk (Seri) Zahid (Ahmad Zahid).

“I had discussed (this) with Datuk (Seri) Zahid for months before I announced Datuk (Seri) Hisham as Defence Minister and (Minister) With Special Functions. In fact, it was Datuk (Seri) Zahid who proposed Datuk (Seri) Hisham,” he said when launching Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Ahmad Zahid, the top leadership of Umno and its wings and leaders of Barisan Nasional component parties. ― Bernama

