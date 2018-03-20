PM: RM200m for cooperatives running fair price shops

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced an allocation of RM200 million for cooperatives operating fair price shops. — Bernama picMELAKA, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced an allocation of RM200 million for cooperatives operating fair price shops.

He said the financial injection was to ensure that the cooperatives involved are capable of being in line with the government’s key objectives, particularly in helping the people to tackle the rising cost of living.

“So any cooperative involved in the sale of goods at reasonable prices and given Fair Price Shop recognition are eligible for funding from this RM200 million allocation, the amount of which will be determined by the minister concerned,” he said when opening the National Cooperatives Day 2018 in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Domestic, Trade Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

More than 30,000 members of cooperatives from throughout the country attended the event.

Fair price shop recognition was introduced by the ministry in 2003 to recognise traders who always assured quality, value for money and good service to shoppers.

At the event, Koperasi Pegawai-Pegawai Kerajaan Negeri Kedah Darul Aman Berhad received the ‘Anugerah Koperasi Terbaik 2018’; Koperasi Professional Putrajaya Berhad received the ‘Anugerah Koperasi Berpotensi 2018’ and Datuk Md Aini Taib was awarded the ‘Tokoh Koperasi Negara 2018’ title.

Najib said the government has always given due recognition to cooperatives, among others, in the form of business development grants and capital funding, and such initiatives would be continued in efforts to develop cooperatives in the country.

“We are highly committed to cooperatives, it will be even more so when the existing government receives a new mandate from the people (in the 14th general election). I am confident that cooperatives in the country will be more advanced in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the New Cooperatives Bill that is currently being drafted would classify cooperatives based on their respective level of achievement to enhance the competitiveness of cooperatives in the country.

“Perhaps, the first tier (level) will receive more incentives from the government, while second tier cooperatives would receive less and likewise those in the third tier. This is to encourage the third tier to be upgraded to the second tier and the second-tier group rise to the first tier,” he said.

Najib said such an evaluation mechanism was important to ensure that cooperatives in the country did not exist in a ‘black tube’ environment or without evaluation, which was contrary to the principles of the country’s administration.

“We are in a country that demands the principles of sincerity and accountability. Every year I present a report card on the government’s performance. Hence, for cooperatives, we will establish an evaluation system, as I want to see viable cooperatives getting business opportunities,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme mooted by Hamzah appeared to be a very effective method in combating the cost of living that the people were struggling with.

He said as prime minister, he was ready to strengthen the programme, including to increase the existing allocation to ensure the wellbeing of the people was taken care of.

“When there is a great ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’, this is how we can help the people in a constructive way. Unlike the opposition who always oppose, and yet their proposals are no better than the government’s,” he said. — Bernama