PM: Putrajaya is fair to all, even non-BN states get funds

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said it was sad that the Opposition parties did not tell the truth, but accused the government of being tyrannical and neglecting the Opposition-held states. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today pointed out that the Opposition political parties continue to hurl baseless allegations at the federal government, even accusing it of neglecting the Opposition-held states of Kelantan, Penang and Selangor.

The government had repeatedly replied to their allegations, he said, and he called on them to cease making these unfounded allegations.

He said it was sad that the Opposition parties did not tell the truth, but accused the government of being tyrannical and neglecting the Opposition-held states.

Even a former Mentri Besar of Kedah had wrongfully accused the federal government of neglecting that state, he added.

“The government is always concerned about Malaysians, regardless of whether they are in states administered by the Opposition or the Barisan Nasional,” he said in an audio clip on his blog, www.najibrazak.com, and provided an explanation to back his statement.

Najib said the federal government allocated funds annually for all the states, including those under Opposition administration.

The funds were given in accordance with the total population for maintenance of state roads, as annual grants to the local authorities, to meet shortfalls in the operating account, and other needs, he said

“In fact, these allocations are raised every year. In 2015, the total amount of funds given to the states was RM6.74 billion,” he said.

Najib said that between 2011 and 2015, Kelantan was given RM1.94 billion, including RM378.85 million to meet a shortfall in the operating account.

During the same period, Penang received RM950.44 million and Selangor, RM3.63 billion which included a special annual grant of RM25.81 million, he said.

The Prime Minister said these amounts did not include the federal government projects valued at billions of ringgit in these states, such as the construction of schools, hospitals, roads, affordable homes, people’s housing projects and police stations. — Bernama