PM: Public Service Transformation policy proves govt’s concern over people’s wellbeing

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Public Service Transformation policy is proof that the government has always put the people’s wellbeing and comfort as a priority. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Public Service Transformation policy is proof that the government has always put the people’s wellbeing and comfort as a priority.

The prime minister said the policy was part of the efforts to ease the people’s daily lives and routines.

“It is the responsibility of the government to ease the people’s lives. As such, the federal government has introduced the Transformation Policy which focuses on improving the public service,” Najib said this in his new blog post at najibrazak.com today.

He also listed out several examples of benefits which had been enjoyed by the public through the transformation policy, including in the passport renewal and MyKad/MyKid application services.

“Prior to this, the passport renewal process will take up to 10 working days, but now, it takes only one or two hours, thanks to the Government Transformation Policy,” he said.

In fact, the prime minister stressed that the Immigration counters at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) were fully operational on weekend, except on public holiday.

“Starting 2016, the passport renewal application can also be done online. The same goes to new application for MyKad/MyKid, which will only take 24 hours to be processed compared to 30 days previously,” he said.

Najib said the Prime Minister’s Department’s counter at UTC and RTC (Rural Transformation Centre), which is open until night time, had also eased the people’s lives and reduced peak-hour congestion.

“Another important aspect in the people’s lives is healthcare. People in remote areas used to have to travel so far to seek medical attention at a hospital or health clinic, but now, we have the 1Malaysia Mobile Clinic that will brave the jungle and the rivers just to provide healthcare and medical treatment to the people,” he added. — Bernama