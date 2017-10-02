Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM pays tribute to armed forces, police on Warriors Day

Monday October 2, 2017
02:41 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today paid tribute to the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police for their role in safeguarding the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Najib Razak today paid tribute to the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police for their role in safeguarding the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today paid tribute to the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police for their role in safeguarding the country.

Without them, the prime minister said, the people would not see such level of security that had enabled the nation to enjoy peace.  

He said in this regard, Malaysia managed to achieve a 5.8 per cent growth in its national gross domestic product in the second quarter of this year, which was among the highest in the world.

“We are also 29th among 193 most peaceful countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index and in 23rd spot in the world’s list of most competitive economies.

“This would not have been possible without peace and security, and hence why in my view, it is incumbent on us to acknowledge without fail the sacrifices made by our national warriors,” he said in his speech at the Warriors Day 2017 celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here today. — Bernama

