PM opens Sendayan Air Base

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang leads the special parade marking the relocation of the Kuala Lumpur Air Base headquarters in Sungai Besi to Sendayan RMAF base in Negri Sembilan in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived here today to open the Sendayan Air Base.

He arrived at 9.20am and was welcomed by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

Also present were Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, state executive council members and RMAF officers.

The prime minister was then briefed on the air base project, covering 303.5 hectares, by Perbadanan Perwira Harta Malaysia (PPHM) managing director Tan Sri Lodin Wok Kamaruddin.

After the briefing and a video show on the project, Najib was led to a stage to watch a drum line performance before pressing a button to unveil a plaque, which he then signed to symbolise the official opening of the event at the main exit to the air base.

Besides construction of a housing complex, “Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera (RKAT)”, for families of the armed forces personnel based there, the air base is also equipped with a sports complex, a golf course, equestrian facilities, swimming pool and an Islamic Centre.

Construction work of the Sendayan Air Base , which is about 12 kilometre from Seremban, started in 2013 to serve as a training centre for RMAF officers and personnel,

The project is part of the restructuring plan of the Kuala Lumpur Air Base at Jalan Sungai Besi, which would be developed into Bandar Malaysia. — Bernama