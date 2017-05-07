PM: No more cabotage for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from June

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says starting June 1, Sabah, Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan will be exempt from cabotage policy. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Sabah, Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan will be exempt from cabotage policy starting June 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today.

He said the exemption would be for the transshipment of goods from the peninsula to Borneo Malaysia, but not the transshipment of goods within the two states and the eastern federal territory, Malay news portal Astro Awani reported.

“This means, from any port in peninsular Malaysia to any port in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan and vice-versa.

“However, the exemption does not apply to ships operating among Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“That means, there is no more increased prices in Sabah, we exempt the enforcement of this cabotage policy,” he was quoted saying in his speech during a programme in Sandakan, Sabah.

The cabotage policy, implemented in the 1980s, required the transshipment of goods to first pass through Port Klang on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia.

Politicians and industry players have largely blamed the cabotage policy for higher prices in Borneo Malaysia compared to peninsular Malaysia and in recent years, have increasingly called for Putrajaya to abolish it.

