PM: National security policy to be reviewed every three years

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak the government has decided to review the National Security Policy at least once in three years. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The government has decided that the National Security Policy approved on January 11 in accordance with the National Security Council Act 2016 be reviewed at least once in three years, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Prime Minister said he was informed that the implementation of the policy would be monitored by a coordinating committee at the level of ministries/departments and agencies chaired by the Director-General of National Security.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said he wanted all agencies at the federal and state levels to refer to the National Security Policy in formulating new policies and review and examine existing policies particularly related to national security.

“This is to ensure that the policies are consistent with the National Security Policy. If the policies are inconsistent, then the proper improvements and modifications should be implemented,” he said when launching the National Security Policy Book at the Perdana Putra building here today

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and Director-General of National Security Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin were also present at the event.

Najib said the National Security Policy would become the overarching policy and a reference for relevant existing policies such as the Domestic Security Policy, National Defence Policy and other policies associated with the harmony of the people and country.

He said the National Security Policy was introduced as a major reference document for all federal and state agencies in the formulating of existing policies to ensure that the country was able to prevent and address the various security threats that were becoming ever more dynamic and complex.

“Malaysia’s national security, basically, refers to a situation free of threats to the country’s core values from within and outside the country. The global security threats which the country also faces are said to be asymmetrical, involving non-state actors.

“I am made to understand that the National Security Council has successfully resolved various internal and external security issues, including the recent diplomatic tensions with North Korea,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the National Security Policy, which set nine core values, had to be defended through the implementation of 20 key strategies to make Malaysia free from all forms of threats, whether physical or non-physical, that had the potential to influence and damage the people’s thinking. — Bernama