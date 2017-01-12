PM: Nation has lost capable leader with Adenan’s passing

KUCHING, Jan 12 ― The country has lost a capable leader following the death of Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said for the people of Sarawak, the loss would be very strongly felt as Adenan was well-loved by Sarawakians.

“Under his administration, many changes had taken place.

“His decisions and targets made the people love him more, confidence in the Barisan Nasional government peaked. Last year the BN government won a landslide victory (in the Sarawak state election),” he told reporters here tonight.

Earlier, Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had spent about 30 minutes to pay their last respects to Adenan at his residence in Damai Jaya, Santubong.

Elaborating further, Najib said he had lost a close personal friend.

“It is not just now but I have seen his career through easy and difficult times and I will remember him as a dear friend.

“For me and my wife, it's a loss that is very keenly felt,” he said.

Najib said he conveyed condolence to Adenan's family on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia. ― Bernama