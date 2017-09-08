PM names former Sime Darby chief Azhar as FGV chairman

Azhar was formerly the Acting-President and Chief Executive of Sime Darby Bhd. He had also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid has been named Chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), effective today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced his appointment in a statement here.

“I am confident that with his vast experience, Azhar will effectively helm FGV and at the same time, enhance investor confidence which would translate into a more stronger share price for the company,” he said.

Najib also said as a listed company with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) being the majority shareholder, FGV’s success is vital for settlers.

Najib, who is also the Finance Minister, thanked Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob, who served as FGV’s Acting-Chairman from June 19, 2017 for his contribution to the company, while simultaneously performing his duties as Telekom Malaysia Bhd Chairman.

As of 12.20pm, FGV shares rose one sen to RM1.60. — Bernama