PM Najib wants people to inculcate value of love

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in his Christmas and New Year message today, has called on Malaysians to inculcate the value of love among them.

“Time passes by so fast, as fast as the achievements we have enjoyed throughout the year 2017,” he said in a video message posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Prime Minister wished all Malaysian Christians ‘Merry Christmas’ and all Malaysians ‘Happy New Year 2018’.

He said 2017 was ending with sweetness and he urged the people to welcome the new year with great determination.

Christmas will be celebrated worldwide on Monday. — Bernama