Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

PM Najib wants people to inculcate value of love

Saturday December 23, 2017
11:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Everton frustrates Chelsea with 0-0 draw in Goodison ParkEverton frustrates Chelsea with 0-0 draw in Goodison Park

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in his Christmas and New Year message today, has called on Malaysians to inculcate the value of love among them.

“Time passes by so fast, as fast as the achievements we have enjoyed throughout the year 2017,” he said in a video message posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Prime Minister wished all Malaysian Christians ‘Merry Christmas’ and all Malaysians ‘Happy New Year 2018’.

He said 2017 was ending with sweetness and he urged the people to welcome the new year with great determination.

Christmas will be celebrated worldwide on Monday. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline