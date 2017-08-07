PM Najib presents gifts to bone cancer patient

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak presented a laptop computer and a wheelchair to Nur Hafifa Mohd Suhaimi. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Mohd Najib Tun RazakKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today presented a laptop computer and a wheelchair to Nur Hafifa Mohd Suhaimi, 11, a bone cancer patient.

Najib said he hoped the contributions could help alleviate her suffering and give her the strength to fight the illness, which struck her two years ago.

“Hopefully this laptop and wheelchair will in a way help, and let’s us together pray for Nur Hafifa and her family so that they can remain strong during this difficult period. May by the grace of Allah their burden be lightened, Nur Hafifa regains her health and the family can go back to leading a normal life. Insya-Allah (God willing),” he said in his Twitter and Facebook today.

Najib said he was touched on hearing the plight of the child who had undergone two surgeries, 18 chemotherapy sessions, and the latest needing to have her left leg partially amputated to prevent the cancer cells from spreading.

Najib also uploaded pictures of himself with Nur Hafifa and her family. — Bernama