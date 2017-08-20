PM Najib congratulates Sultan Mizan for record-breaking performance

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (second right) training in preparation for the SEA Games, August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulated the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin for winning the gold medal and breaking the SEA Games record for the 80km equestrian endurance race in individual category.

“I and all the Malaysian people would like to congratulate Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tuanku Mizan for being the first Sultan to win SEA Games gold medal (in the event).

“A very proud moment for all Malaysians! #BangkitBersama #KL2017 #SukanSEA2017,” the prime minister tweeted today.

Sultan Mizan crossed the finish line at 8.18 am, clocking three hours 48 minutes and 38 second, to break the previous record of six hours 26 minutes and four seconds made by Malaysian athlete, Sulaiman Muda, at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar.

Clad in his number 111 jersey, the Sultan recorded an average speed of 20:994 km per hour.

The race kicked off at 3 am at the Terengganu International Endurance Park (TIEP) in Lembah Bidong.

This was the first time the Sultan participated in the SEA Games Endurance race. — Bernama