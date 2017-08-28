PM Najib congratulates Malaysian contingent over 111 gold haul

File picture shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak taking a selfie with Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and the 100m gold medal winner Khairul Hafiz Jantan at Bukit Jalil Stadium, August 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight congratulated all Malaysian athletes after the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 national contingent achieved its 111-gold medal target.

He said the historic feat confirmed Malaysia as the overall champion of the Games this year.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’ve managed to get 111 gold medals as we had targeted.

“With this, it is confirmed that Malaysia is the overall champion of the SEA Games. This achievement marks a glorious history created by all the Malaysian SEA Games athletes,” he said spontaneously to convey the good news to the audience at the Opening Ceremony of the River Of Life and Blue Pool projects here, today.

Malaysia notched the 111th gold medal at the Games through national track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang, who is also the world champion in men’s keirin. — Bernama