PM Najib calls for enhancing counter-terror cooperation with the US

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (fourth left) accompanied by his spouse Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (third left) and US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir (third right) cut a anniversary cake during the American Malaysians Chamber of Commerce Gala Dinner at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, July 11, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Malaysia is looking forward to further enhance cooperation with the United States (US) in the fight against terrorism, to achieve the shared objectives of peace, security and stability for all, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said, aside from sharing the interests and values, particularly important in these times, was that both countries shared the commitment to fight extremism and defeat the scourge of terrorism wherever it should rear its head.

Noting that the US had made the fight against extremism as one of its top priorities, Najib said it would find no sturdier and more reliable ally in this campaign than Malaysia.

“While we have been fortunate enough never to have suffered the Daesh or Al Qaeda-linked terrorist attacks that have killed so many in America, we are not immune.

“The first successful Daesh-linked attack took place just outside Kuala Lumpur in June 2016. Eight were injured; none were killed. But that was not for want of trying,” he said during his speech at The American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce Dinner in conjunction with the US-Malaysia 60 years celebration here.

The dinner was also attended by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, US Ambassador to Malaysia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdir Min, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Adding further, Najib said Malaysia’s security services had foiled many plots and deserved enormous praise for the tireless work although much of it went unsung, but that had kept the people safe and secure.

“Their methods, and our deradicalisation programmes which have been hugely productive in rehabilitating extremists, with an over 90 per cent success rate, are models for countries around the world.

Najib also said Malaysia’s commitment to moderation had also been recognised at the highest levels internationally which was the setting up of the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation, the Islamic concept of Wasatiyyah, and with the establishment of the King Salman Centre for International Peace here in Malaysia. — Bernama