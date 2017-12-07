PM: Muslims can’t accept US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The United States government’s endorsement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is “unacceptable” to the Muslim world, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“How can we as Muslims accept this?” Najib said during his policy speech at the 71st Umno general assembly here.

Najib urged all Malaysian Muslims to express their objection to the decision announced by US president Donald Trump early this morning.

“The world should hear our voices, Malaysian Muslims, that we strongly reject the suggestions to make Baitulmaqdis as the Israeli capital,” he said.

The Malay party’s acting deputy president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi later announced that Umno would rally against the US decision in the near future.