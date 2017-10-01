PM: MRT tender bidding model to be applied to future national iconic projects

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks during the opening ceremony of the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Headquarters complex in Putrajaya October 1, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the model of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang tender bidding will be adopted for the country’s iconic projects in future.

The Prime Minister said major projects should be assessed professionally in terms of costs and technical application of the model used.

“MRT has been successfully completed on schedule and within the budget without any problems and scandal,” he said when opening the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Headquarters complex, which is also the world’s largest anti-corruption agency complex, here today.

Describing the MRT tender bidding method, Najib said the tender committee chaired by him did not know the name of the company bidding for the tender, as they were only given a code such as PT1, PT2 or PT3.

Najib said he only knew the company that won the tender through a letter sent by the chief executive to him later on.

Najib stressed that major government projects should not only be free from corruption but also of quality.

“Make sure when we give a contract, it is not only free from corruption-related problems but if it is technically of low quality, various problems will arise and the project will fail,” he added. — Bernama