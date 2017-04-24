PM: Monarchy institution a reflection of the ‘Personification of the Nation’

Sultan Muhammad V was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara today. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the Monarchy Institution or in the context of the Federal Government, Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is a reflection of the “Personification of the Nation”.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as a reflection or manifestation to the “Adicita” or Rukun Negara ideology, is fundamental to a prosperous and independent nation.

“Truly, the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is unique to Malaysia, because it is not the practice in other countries that practise monarchy in the world. It is not trough a voting system by the people and it is also not hereditary.

“The institution is none other than a continuity of the tradition of the royal Malay Rulers since time immemorial,” he said when delivering his congratulatory speech and pledge of loyalty on the installation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara today.

Najib said the system of Constitutional Monarchy practised in Malaysia was also very orderly according to the principles specfied on the spirit that the Ruler and the People cannot be separated.

He said that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was unique to Malaysia, and was not practised by any other monarchies in the world.

In his speech, the prime minister also spoke about the current developments in the country, particularly on the National Transformation Policy, which he said would be the catalyst to drive Malaysia towards becoming a developed nation.

Najib said the programme’s sixth annual report showed it had achieved many successes and received recognition from various international bodies.

“Thank God, although the country is not spared from facing the global economic downturn, according to the World Bank, our economy will hopefully grow by 4.3 per cent in 2017.

“In fact, last week, I, as the Prime Minister, on behalf of His Majesty’s government, had launched a new chapter to the Bumiputera policy, 45 years after the New Economic Policy was introduced by my late father, Tun Haji Abdul Razak, in 1971,” he said. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME