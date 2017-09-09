PM: Malaysia needs to take advantage of its good relations with other countries

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia needs to take advantage of its good relations with foreign countries and not become an isolated country and refuse to cooperate with other countries.

He said the inflow of foreign investments had significantly helped in the country’s economic growth amid the global uncertainty and this clearly showed the foreign countries’ confidence in the country’s administration.

He also hoped his working visit to the United States would proceed smoothly, as well as, open more collaboration opportunities between the two countries, he said in his latest posting on his blog najibrazak.com.

“We should not be deceived by the propaganda that alleged that foreign fund inflow is the same as selling the country’s sovereignty.

“Don’t deny the benefits that can be reaped by the people as a result of the good relations between the government and other countries,” he said.

According to Najib, Malaysia recently made history by recording a growth of 24.3 per cent in trade to RM430.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year.

In March this year, the nation’s export hit RM82.63 billion, the highest ever monthly export recorded by the country.

“These achievements were the result of the efforts and hard work by the government in fostering good relations with foreign countries,” he said.

He said the good relation with China had been fruitful such as getting the approval to re-export unprocessed bird’s nest to the republic, which had benefited some 10,000 farmers, as well as, additional purchase of palm oil from Malaysia.

The government has also succeeded in opening the doors for Malaysian companies to collaborate with companies from China with the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than RM175 billion from his visits in 2016 and 2017.

Similarly with India where Malaysian companies were active in bidding for development projects there, as well as, signing MoUs valued at over RM158 billion during his visit to India in April this year.

“Malaysia’s approach which highlights moderation has also been well received in other countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Germany, whereby the good relations and cooperation have benefited the country,” he said.

The agreement with Aramco has brought in investments of RM31 billion and the Malaysia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement has further strengthened the relation, with Malaysia becoming Japan’s fourth largest trade partner in 2016.

Najib also stressed that the opposition leaders themselves were aware of the importance of foreign investments for economic well being, hence, they were also active in going overseas.

He said efforts to build diplomatic relations and economic cooperation with foreign countries would be continued and in fact, more committed to bringing hope and interest of the people. — Bernama