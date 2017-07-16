Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

PM: Malaysia condemns Israel for closing Al-Aqsa Mosque

Sunday July 16, 2017
12:13 PM GMT+8

Tools

File photo of people walking near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2015. — Reuters picFile photo of people walking near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia strongly condemn Israel for closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

‘Malaysia strongly condemns Israel for closing the Al-Aqsa mosque and denying the rights of the Muslims to perform Friday prayers,’ he said in his Twitter account today.

According to news report, Israeli police closed and cancelled Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque after three Palestinians and two Israeli police officers were killed in a gun battle in the mosque compound.

Al Jazeera, the independent news channel in the Arab world, reported that following the incident Israeli police cleared the Al-Aqsa Mosque and closed it to public.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra in a statement today accorded Prime Minister's assertion, stressing that the action by the Israeli authorities was a violation of international laws and norms

‘This is the first time since 1969 that Muslim worshipers are banned from performing Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,’ it said.

The foreign ministry further stressed that the provocative action by Israel constitutes a flagrant violation of Muslim’s rights to perform their religious rituals in their holy places free from any restrictions and that the freedom to worship was a right guaranteed under the international law.

Thus, the ministry said Malaysia demanded that Israel immediately re-open the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslim worshippers and cease any action that would change the status quo of the Islamic holy site. — Bernama

