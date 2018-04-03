PM left decision to me whether to contest, says Shahrizat

BENTONG, April 3 — Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil is not telling yet, whether she is going to contest or which constituency she is going to stand in the 14th general election (GE14).

She said Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak had left the decision to her after their latest discussions.

“However, firstly, I have to consider whether I want to contest or not...I will let you know,” she told reporters after a ‘Selami Kasih Yayasan Kebajikan Negara’ programme here today.

Shahrizat who is also Barisan Nasional Wanita chief had earlier brushed aside speculations that she would stand in Putrajaya parliamentary constituency and Sungai Besar state constituency but had not denied that she might contest in GE14.

Meanwhile, she expressed satisfaction on the overall preparation of the Wanita machinery nationwide, for GE14.

“They are ready for battle in GE14 as the machinery has long taken the initiative to get close to voters. We are now just waiting for the Prime Minister to blow the whistle,” she said.

She believed more women would be contesting in the election this time around compared to the number in GE13. — Bernama