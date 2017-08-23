PM launches new 1Malaysia Negaraku logo

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivers his speech during the launch of new 1Malaysia Negaraku logo at Bangunan Perdana Putra in Putrajaya August 23, 2017. — Pictures by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak launched today a revamped 1Malaysia logo incorporating the Negaraku campaign.

The redesigned 1Malaysia Negaraku icon has the Malaysian flag, or Jalur Gemilang, wrapped around the number 1 figure, whereas in the old one, it was fashioned inside the logo.

The word “Negaraku” also appears at the base of the 1Malaysia logo and it carries the “1Malaysia Negaraku” slogan.

Najib said the rationale behind the redesign was to avoid any confusion among the people between the 1Malaysia and Negaraku initiatives.

“As government, we see the 1Malaysia has been popularised, it has become a symbol that is close to Malaysians.

“We recently launched the Negaraku Malaysia initiative. To avoid any confusion among the people, we have agreed to combine both of it into a single iconic symbol,” he said during the launch in Perdana Putra today.

The Pekan MP also said this was to prevent either one of the national movements from being “sidelined” at the expense of the other.

Najib in February launched the Negaraku initiative to promote unity among Malaysians as part of the country's 60th Merdeka celebrations this year.

Najib also thanked educationist Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing and his university today for helping with the logo redesign.

“The 1Malaysia war cry will continue and this will be a new icon for the country. This new symbol I don't need to explain much as on it own, it carries an identity of its own,” he said.

(From left) Theeban Mahendran, Siti Hasreena Rosli and Yvonne Lee Hui Lee of the Lim Kok Wing Choir looking at the new 1Malaysia Negaraku logo during the launch event in Putrajaya August 23, 2017. Those who attended the launch include Cabinet ministers like Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor among others.

Lim, who coordinated the programme, was also present.

During the launch, Najib also jested the redesign happened as he did not want to be wearing two lapel pins.

“I don't want to be wearing two lapel pins. We incorporated two of the concepts into one so it's easier,” he said, drawing laughter from the ministers present.

Malaysian ministers, including Najib, traditionally wear a lapel pin of 1Malaysia and of late, the “Negaraku” logo on their blazers.

The original 1Malaysia logo was launched by Najib in 2009 as part of his administration's national unity campaign.

The logo and warcry has been included in various government-linked programmes, like the Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia grocery stores and 1Malaysia clinics among others.